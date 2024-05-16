Man launches 'Bouch Bomb' tribute on Highway 60 west of Edmonton

A trajectile tribute to the Edmonton Oilers has launched just west of the city on Highway 60.

The Bouch Bomb – a large metal rocket painted in Oilers colours – went up last weekend about halfway between Devon and the Enoch Cree Nation townsite.

The rocket was found by owner Rod Swanky in a storage locker up for sale, and he said "price was right."

"Me and Elon are the only ones that have a rocket, that's something to do with it," he added.

The projectile now pays tribute to captain Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent Hopkins and the defenceman with Tuesday night's winning shot, Evan Bouchard.

"I wanted to paint it (Toronto Maple) Leafs' colours, but everybody convinced me I better do Oilers' colours," owner Swanky said.

Before the rocket appeared on Highway 60, it was being used as a sign at a carwash. It took around two days to paint, and Swanky said it's been received well so far.

"The dogs go crazy – we're only an eighth of a mile off the highway but the dogs hear the cars honking," Swanky said. "People are taking pictures … it's fun, it's something to do and hopefully everybody likes it."