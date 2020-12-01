EDMONTON -- A man was found with “significant injuries” after police responded to reports of an assault in downtown Edmonton Tuesday night.

Edmonton police responded to the area of 97 Street and Jasper Avenue around 8:15 p.m. where they found the man.

He was transported to hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition.

Police were on scene around 9:30 p.m. and did not have anyone in custody at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.