

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are searching for a 20-year-old man from Grande Cache, whose vehicle was found on Jan. 5.

RCMP believe Tommy Lance Harrington was with his pickup on Cinch Road, 70 kilometres north of Grande Cache, on Jan. 5 around 9 p.m.

The truck was found stuck at that location, within sight of Highway 40.

Police said it is unknown if he was picked up that area. Harrington has not been in contact since that time.

The young man is described as Indigenous, 173 centimetres (5’8”) tall, and weighing 66 kilograms (145 pounds). He has brown hair and brown eyes, and may be wearing jeans and a blue hoodie.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Grande Cache RCMP at 780-827-3344 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.