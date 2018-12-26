

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police ask the public to help them find a 53-year-old man who disappeared Friday.

Kevin Stirling Van Buskirk was last seen by his employer in a white 2002 Dodge Ram truck, with a missing tailgate and Alberta licence plate EXV 946, at approximately 12 p.m.

EPS believes Van Buskirk may have been in the area of Stony Plain Road and 180 Street between 4 and 5 p.m., and that he lives in Rosenthal or Secord.

Van Buskirk is white, 191 centimetres (6’3”) tall and has a thin build, blue eyes and no hair.

He requires medication and his disappearance is considered out of character, but there are no indications of foul play, EPS said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.