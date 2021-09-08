Man needing brain surgery among hundreds left waiting as COVID-19 ICU patients increase
Hundreds of surgeries are expected to be cancelled this week, including brain surgery for an Edmonton-area cancer patient.
As COVID-19 spreads through Alberta again, people like Eric Mulder are stuck in a holding pattern.
"The first question I asked was, ‘When's the new surgery date?' and they told me there wasn't one," said Mulder.
Two months ago the 31-year-old had a seizure and was rushed to the Strathcona Community Hospital. Doctors there discovered a tumor in his brain.
"They told me, 'OK, you need surgery as soon as possible,' so they can choose their chemo and radiation options."
His surgery was booked for Wednesday at the University of Alberta Hospital. He took time off work and his wife's family flew in from Newfoundland to help care for him. Less than 24 hours before the surgery Mulder was called and told the procedure was postponed.
"Now that everything is up in the air again, stress and anxiety is right back up there."
Surgeries across the province have been delayed due to a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. AHS announced Wednesday that it was cancelling all scheduled elective surgeries and many outpatient procedures for the remainder of the week at Calgary hospitals. AHS has to move staff around to handle the increasing number of COVID-19 patients ending up in ICU. In Alberta, 89 per cent of the 147 ICU patients in the province are unvaccinated.
- Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 deaths, 1,166 cases
- Elective surgeries cancelled in Calgary, Fort Macleod emergency room closed as COVID-19 surge continues
"Last time it was like this was at the beginning of COVID," said Dr. Dan O'Connell.
O'Connell is an Edmonton head and neck cancer surgeon.
"Hospital administration is having to make really difficult decisions in terms of creating capacity for COVID related care like ICU beds. And the net effect is there's nowhere for surgical patients to go."
Unless more Albertans get vaccinated O'Connell warns more procedures will be put on hold.
"Everyone's scared if they have cancer, they're scared, their families are scared. People don't seem to understand that," said O'Connell.
In a statement from AHS, it says that there are several factors that contribute to surgical priority including patient prognosis, urgency and long-term outcomes resulting from a delay.
"We know patients will be anxious if their surgery is postponed and we know the toll cancer, treatment, and any delays in those treatments can have on patients and families," said AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson.
"We are doing everything we can to reduce this anxiety and provide the absolute best care."
Meantime, Mulder has a message for the unvaccinated.
"While they don't think COVID is a big deal, the trickle-down effect affects other things."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Touria Izri.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
LIVE NOW
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT
LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT | Leaders get ready for tonight's English debate
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
43 Canadians among those on board Qatari commercial flight out of Afghanistan
Forty-three Canadians were among around 200 foreigners on board a civilian flight out of Afghanistan on Thursday -- the first such large-scale departure since U.S. forces completed their frantic withdrawal over a week ago.
Known white nationalists, far-right groups among election protest organizers, expert says
An expert with the Canadian Anti-Hate Network says several of the people organizing and attending protests at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign events are members of non-partisan far-right groups that have been staging anti-lockdown and anti-mask protests since the beginning of the pandemic.
LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT | Leaders get ready for tonight's English debate
Five federal party leaders are licking their wounds and prepping their zingers after an occasionally testy debate yesterday that came ahead of tonight's first and only one in English.
LIVE | Health minister, top doctor to announce action to reduce pressure on Alberta hospitals
Alberta's health minister and top doctor will speak about the growing pressure on the province's health-care system due to COVID-19, which will see hundreds of non-urgent surgeries postponed this week.
What stood out to political analysts at the French-language leaders' debate
Candidates went after the election front-runners at the French-language debate, pushing the Liberal and Conservative leaders on their platforms.
Legault says minority government better for Quebec, calls NDP, Liberals 'dangerous'
Premier François Legault gave a tacit endorsement Thursday to Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, the only one of the federal party leaders he says is open to Quebec's demands.
RCMP investigate death of Diem Saunders, N.L. advocate for Indigenous women
Police in Labrador are investigating the death Tuesday of Inuk writer and advocate for Indigenous women Diem Saunders, formerly known as Delilah Saunders.
Phil Collins suffering from health problems, can 'barely hold' drum sticks
Phil Collins says he is no longer able to play the drums due to health issues.
U.S. Justice Dept. sues Texas over state's new abortion law
The U.S. Justice Department is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted 'in open defiance of the Constitution.'
Calgary
-
'A lot of tears': Albertans react after hundreds of surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 pressures
After waiting a year for surgery for her seven-year-old son, Rhonda Vance says the surgeon broke the news to her this week that it had been cancelled.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta reports 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 700 total hospitalizations
Alberta added more than 1,500 new cases for the first time since mid-May on Thursday as hospitals continue to strain under the growing fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Restaurant owners call on province for financial support and vaccine passports after losing thousands of dollars from latest liquor curfew
Nathan Newman, who owns The Derrick Gin Mill & Kitchen in Calgary can only describe the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions as a devastating blow to his business.
Saskatoon
-
Girl, 9, dead after Saskatoon truck vs. scooter collision
A nine-year-old girl was pronounced dead in hospital after a truck and a scooter she was riding collided on Thursday morning, Saskatoon police say.
-
Sheree Fertuck landed $200K gravel hauling contract before she went missing, court hears
Details of Sheree’s work came to light on the third day of her estranged husband’s trial.
-
Sask. Health Authority tightens COVID-19 restrictions at Saskatoon hospitals
All acute care hospitals in Saskatoon are increasing family presence restrictions due to a substantial increase in COVID-19 transmission in Saskatoon and high levels of hospital admissions.
Regina
-
Sask. confirms 23rd COVID-19 death in 20-39 age group
Saskatchewan confirmed its 23rd COVID-19-related death in the 20-39 age group on Thursday.
-
Canadian hospitals spend $23,000 on typical COVID-19 patient, report finds
Canadian hospitals spent nearly $1 billion caring for patients with COVID-19, with the average cost per patient being $23,000.
-
LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT
LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT | Leaders get ready for tonight's English debate
Five federal party leaders are licking their wounds and prepping their zingers after an occasionally testy debate yesterday that came ahead of tonight's first and only one in English.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigate death of Diem Saunders, N.L. advocate for Indigenous women
Police in Labrador are investigating the death Tuesday of Inuk writer and advocate for Indigenous women Diem Saunders, formerly known as Delilah Saunders.
-
Kalin's call: Heavy rain to fall in Maritimes as Hurricane Larry passes to the East
It’s a crowded weather picture in Atlantic Canada these days. A slow moving front from the west will continue to bring rain, showers, and gusty southerly winds to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday. In the meantime, Hurricane Larry now looks more likely make landfall in eastern Newfoundland late Friday night.
-
Nova Scotia's mass shooting inquiry has submitted subpoenas to the RCMP: spokeswoman
The commission of inquiry investigating the mass killing in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives last year has filed almost 50 subpoenas to compel the release of information from several organizations, including the RCMP.
Vancouver
-
All COVID-19 patients under age 50 in B.C. ICUs are unvaccinated, health minister says
The vast majority of people who are battling COVID-19 in B.C.'s intensive care units are not fully vaccinated against the disease, and that's especially true of the younger people who develop serious illness.
-
Guilty pleas in $130,000 fraud case, New Westminster police say
A New Westminster fraud investigation has led to guilty pleas, according to the local police department.
-
COVID-19 update: Latest data coming from B.C. officials after 7-day average increases
After B.C.'s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases increased once again, officials will release another update on the number of positive tests recorded locally.
Northern Ontario
-
Valerie Kirwan accuses Sudbury integrity commissioner of sexism; husband says he feels 'betrayed'
Valerie Kirwan and her husband Bob, councillor for Ward 5 in Greater Sudbury, have both penned angry responses to a recent report by the city's integrity commissioner.
-
North Bay, Ont. woman charged for assaulting firefighter responding to call
North Bay police say a woman has been arrested after causing destruction at a residential complex and assaulting two people, including a firefighter.
-
Sudbury woman stabbed, man punched and kicked after altercation; three people charged
Three people have been charged in connection with an assault Wednesday evening on Murray Street in Greater Sudbury.
Winnipeg
-
The push to help Manitoba newcomers vote in the federal election
Multiple community organizations are encouraging Winnipeg’s immigrant and refugee population to exercise their right to vote.
-
LIVE AT 8 PM CT
LIVE AT 8 PM CT | CTV Winnipeg hosting federal leaders' debate digital panel
The leaders of five major federal parties are set to square off in a debate on Sept. 9, and CTV Winnipeg will host a digital panel offering viewers live reaction and expert insights
-
Death linked to Delta variant in Manitoba, 54 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday
Manitoba has reported one death linked to the Delta variant, and more than 50 new COVID-19 cases – most among unvaccinated people.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. health ministry to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and across the province.
-
B.C. seeks input on anti-racism legislation as groups praise data collection
The British Columbia government is asking residents to provide input on proposed anti-racism legislation as members of marginalized communities say the collection of data will help groups flourish.
-
Vessels return to Victoria after collecting 8 tonnes of trash from Great Pacific Garbage Patch
A crew of sailors has returned to Victoria from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, hauling away more than eight tonnes of plastic pollution.
Toronto
-
Who actually gets Sept. 30 off this year in Ontario?
With Ontario confirming that Sept. 30 will not be a provincial statutory holiday, many people are wondering if they get the day off work.
-
Some Ontario parents say there are 30 to 40 students in their children's classroom
More students in Ontario are returning to school Thursday for the first time since April and some parents are expressing concern over the number of children in the classroom amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT
LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT | Leaders get ready for tonight's English debate
Five federal party leaders are licking their wounds and prepping their zingers after an occasionally testy debate yesterday that came ahead of tonight's first and only one in English.
Montreal
-
Legault says minority government better for Quebec, calls NDP, Liberals 'dangerous'
Premier François Legault gave a tacit endorsement Thursday to Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, the only one of the federal party leaders he says is open to Quebec's demands.
-
Plea deal possible for Quebec woman accused of sending Donald Trump poison
A United States federal prosecutor says his office is working on a plea deal that could be offered to a Quebec woman accused last year of sending poison to former president Donald Trump.
-
Dawson shooting and Polytechnique massacre survivors urge federal parties to focus on gun control
Survivors from Dawson shooting and the Ecole Polytechnic massacre gathered Thursday to urge federal parties to do more on gun control.
London
-
Thames Valley teachers will not face mandatory vaccines
Teachers with the Thames Valley District School Board will not have to be vaccinated to continue in-class learning this school year.
-
MLHU reports 29 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
The MLHU is reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases Thursday with zero additional deaths.
-
Local retailer pleads guilty to attempted murder in St. Mary’s attack
A 37-year-old London man pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with a stabbing St. Mary’s, Ont.
Kitchener
-
'Not worth the risk': New report breaks down high cost of COVID-19 hospitalizations
A new report shows a hospital stay due to a COVID-19 infection can come with a big price tag.
-
Regional council investing $1.55M in new equity-based rent assistance program
The Region of Waterloo announced a new equity-based rent assistance program on Thursday, aimed at making housing more affordable for Black, Indigenous, racialized and marginalized families.
-
28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region; active infections, cases rise
Waterloo Region reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as active infections and outbreaks rise.