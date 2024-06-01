Man on scooter killed in Old Strathcona crash

A 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Old Strathcona early Saturday morning.

Police said the man was driving a motorized scooter around on 85 Avenue around 2:30 a.m. When he crossed onto 106 against a stop sign, he was hit by an SUV heading north on the street.

The 27-year-old woman driving the SUV called police and provided medical aid to the man until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he had died.

Police said speed and alcohol were not considered factors in the crash.