Man pleads guilty after spree of carjackings, crashes in Edmonton
A man accused of several carjackings, robberies and hit-and-runs throughout the city last May has pleaded guilty to almost two-dozen charges.
The court heard Michael Lariviere used an imitation gun in several carjackings and attempted carjackings.
He was also involved in a number of hit-and-run crashes.
A video taken on Anthony Henday Drive shows a stolen truck he was in rammed the back of a car several times.
The crime spree ended when police hit the truck into trees near a townhouse complex.
Lariviere's lawyer said his client remembers very little but doesn't dispute the facts read in court.
A date for sentencing has yet to be determined.
