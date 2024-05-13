EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man pleads guilty after spree of carjackings, crashes in Edmonton

    A man accused of several carjackings, robberies and hit-and-runs throughout the city last May has pleaded guilty to almost two-dozen charges.

    The court heard Michael Lariviere used an imitation gun in several carjackings and attempted carjackings.

    He was also involved in a number of hit-and-run crashes.

    A video taken on Anthony Henday Drive shows a stolen truck he was in rammed the back of a car several times.

    The crime spree ended when police hit the truck into trees near a townhouse complex.

    Lariviere's lawyer said his client remembers very little but doesn't dispute the facts read in court.

    A date for sentencing has yet to be determined.

