Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man pleads guilty to assaulting police dog
EPS PSD Jagger is seen in an undated photo. Supplied.
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 3:20PM MST
A man pleaded guilty to assaulting a police dog in Edmonton two years ago.
Ryan James Prystay fled EPS in the evening of Aug. 2, but a police helicopter tracked the Dodge Caravan as he drove erratically in Edmonton, Beaumont and Strathcona County.
EPS stopped the vehicle with a spike belt, but Prystay fled on foot. A police dog, Jagger, caught up to him, but Prystay assaulted him.
Jagger suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Prystay was charged with drug, theft and weapon offences, as well as a charge of injure or endanger a law enforcement animal.
Quanto’s Law—named after an EPS dog killed in the line of duty in 2013—came into effect in 2015 to make it illegal to injure or kill a police dog.
At the time of the plea deal, Prystay had served 1,687 days of a 1,764 sentence. He will be released in just over two months.