

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A man pleaded guilty to assaulting a police dog in Edmonton two years ago.

Ryan James Prystay fled EPS in the evening of Aug. 2, but a police helicopter tracked the Dodge Caravan as he drove erratically in Edmonton, Beaumont and Strathcona County.

EPS stopped the vehicle with a spike belt, but Prystay fled on foot. A police dog, Jagger, caught up to him, but Prystay assaulted him.

Jagger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Prystay was charged with drug, theft and weapon offences, as well as a charge of injure or endanger a law enforcement animal.

Quanto’s Law—named after an EPS dog killed in the line of duty in 2013—came into effect in 2015 to make it illegal to injure or kill a police dog.

At the time of the plea deal, Prystay had served 1,687 days of a 1,764 sentence. He will be released in just over two months.