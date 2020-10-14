EDMONTON -- ​Crown prosecutors are seeking a life sentence with no possibility of parole for between 16 and 18 years for a man charged with stabbing and killing his estranged partner in 2018.

Ahmadou Mbaye, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of Bigue Ndao in Alberta Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday.

Ndao was found dead by officers in a suite near 96 Avenue and 87 Street on May 8, 2018.

"It was shocking to a community conscience. It was shocking to the city," the crown prosecutor told court.

A foreign news agency claims Ndao fled Senegal with her children and the estranged husband came to Canada and sought her out before killing her.

Mbaye will be sentenced to life in prison though his lawyer is arguing for parole eligibility in 12 to 14 years.

The court heard victim impact statements today from several individuals including Diale Ndao, Bigue Ndao's sister, whose statement was read aloud in court by a prosecutor.

"Since the passing of my sister ... I have been in constant pain," her statement reads. "I'm always sad and feel guilty about what I could have done so that this would not have happened." ​

The court also heard a statement from one of the Mbaye and Ndao's children.

"I don't know how I feel," it reads. "I miss both of them, especially my mom because I know how hard it was for her and how she did a lot of sacrifice for us to have a good life."

Court proceeding are scheduled to continue this afternoon with defence submissions on parole eligibility.

Mbaye is expected to be sentenced to life in prison though it's not yet clear if sentencing will conclude on Wednesday.