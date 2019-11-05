EDMONTON -- St. Paul RCMP have released the identity of the man they say threatened to "shoot up" a school and two first nations Sunday.

Police said the threats were made against Ashmont School, Saddle Lake First Nation and Whitefish Lake First Nation.

Andrew Sydora, 70, was charged with three counts of uttering threats, RCMP said.

Sydora was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.