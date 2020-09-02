EDMONTON -- Alberta's police watchdog is seeking witnesses after RCMP officers shot and killed a man wanted for domestic aggravated assault Sunday night.

Police were told to be on the lookout for a man wanted for aggravated assault in Onion Lake, Sask., at approximately 4:30 p.m., RCMP said.

The man's cellphone was tracked to a location west of Edmonton, and at approximately 8:30 p.m., Mounties located his vehicle westbound on Highway 16 near Range Road 73.

The RCMP tried to pull him over, but he continued driving and officers chased him, police said.

Mounties deployed a tire deflation device near Entwistle, Alta., but the tactic was not immediately successful.

The RCMP called the driver as officers chased him in an attempt to deescalate the situation, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said Wednesday.

He refused to surrender and made threats about using a firearm, ASIRT added.

East of Entwistle, an RCMP SUV made contact with the vehicle on the run and brought it to a stop.

"Once the vehicle had stopped, a confrontation occurred between the 32-year-old driver of the vehicle and members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT)," ASIRT said a news release. "During that confrontation, three members of ERT discharged their service firearms, striking the man."

The man died on scene and RCMP recovered a .22-calibre rifle, ASIRT said.

ASIRT are asking anyone who was in the area of Highway 16 and Range Road 73 that night and witnessed the incident to call them at 780-644-1483.