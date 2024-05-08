EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man recommended to become ethics commissioner previously sought UCP nomination: NDP

    The Alberta legislative building in an undated photo. (CTV News Edmonton) The Alberta legislative building in an undated photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    The man recommended to become Alberta's next ethics commissioner has ties to the United Conservative Party, the Opposition NDP said on Wednesday.

    A committee of MLAs recommended Shawn McLeod to the assembly. McLeod is a lawyer who's worked in the private and public sectors, including as a deputy minister and a special advisor to the deputy minister of executive council.

    According to the NDP, McLeod also sought to become a UCP candidate in a previous election.

    “The position of the Ethics Commissioner should be someone who is non-partisan," said NDP MLA Irfan Sabir. "Someone who has no previous political ties to the parties that make up the government of Alberta or of the opposition."

    Last year, the former ethics commissioner found Premier Danielle Smith violated the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.

    The province decided to replace the ethics commissioner last year after they found Premier Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act.

    CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the province for comment.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News