Man recommended to become ethics commissioner previously sought UCP nomination: NDP

The man recommended to become Alberta's next ethics commissioner has ties to the United Conservative Party, the Opposition NDP said on Wednesday.

A committee of MLAs recommended Shawn McLeod to the assembly. McLeod is a lawyer who's worked in the private and public sectors, including as a deputy minister and a special advisor to the deputy minister of executive council.

According to the NDP, McLeod also sought to become a UCP candidate in a previous election.

“The position of the Ethics Commissioner should be someone who is non-partisan," said NDP MLA Irfan Sabir. "Someone who has no previous political ties to the parties that make up the government of Alberta or of the opposition."

Last year, the former ethics commissioner found Premier Danielle Smith violated the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.

