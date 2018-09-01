Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man recovering after Whyte Avenue stabbing
A man was stabbed in the area of Whyte Avenue and 103 Street early Saturday, September 1, 2018. (@itzeno1984)
Published Saturday, September 1, 2018 12:00PM MDT
A man in his 20s was stabbed on Whyte Avenue early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the area of 103 Street and Whyte Avenue just before 3 a.m.
The victim was taken to hospital and is recovering after surgery, police said. The injuries are non-life threatening.
Police are investigating and there are currently no suspects.