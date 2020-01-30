EDMONTON -- A man is facing second-degree murder charges after a man reported missing in northwest Edmonton last week was found dead.

Huran Baran had last been seen on Jan. 22 at the Turquaz Kebab House. That day he had been driving a red 2013 Dodge Ram 1500.

Police found that vehicle in the area of 48 Street and Mill Woods Road South. Baran's body was inside with "obvious injuries," police said.

The Edmonton Police Service believes the vehicle was left there early Thursday, Jan. 23.

On Wednesday, an autopsy revealed he died as a result of sharp force injuries, police said, and his death was deemed homicide.

Tristan Taschuk, 30, was charged with second-degree murder.

Edmonton police are not seeking other suspects but ask anyone who saw the Dodge Ram early Thursday morning in the area where it was eventually found to contact them.