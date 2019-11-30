EDMONTON -- A man was left seriously injured Saturday morning after two concrete slabs fell and trapped him.

Paramedics responded around 10:15 a.m. to TCE Stone Company near 184 Street and 104 Avenue.

There, they found a man in his mid-30s pinned underneath two concrete slabs that had fallen.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services also arrived on sceneminutes later, after being called in to assist EMS in extracting the man.

He was successfully freed from the concrete slabs, and rushed to hospital in serious condition.