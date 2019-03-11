

CTV Edmonton





Police are looking for two drivers who ran over a man in St. Albert on Feb. 26.

Mounties say a 52-year-old man was crossing Akins Drive around 11 p.m. when he fell. While he was lying on the street, he was run over by a dark coloured truck driving northbound on Alpine Boulevard and a dark coloured vehicle driving southbound on Alpine Boulevard.

Both vehicles continued without stopping.

Police say it’s possible that the driver didn’t realize they had run over the man, but they still want to talk to them.

The man is recovering in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.