Edmonton police said the death of a man found in a recycling facility is not criminal.

The body was found Thursday at Capital Paper Recycling around 9:25 a.m., but police believed he was likely picked up in one of the recycling dumpsters on the north end earlier that morning.

The medical examiner found the death was consistent with being crushed.

Police said the 35-year-old man of no fixed address was known to frequent the downtown area.

They have not released his identity.