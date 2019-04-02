

CTV Edmonton





An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found inside a burning home in Bluesky, Alta.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the fire on Third Avenue around 7 p.m. on Mar. 30.

While fighting the fire, firefighters found the man’s body. He has not been positively identified.

Officials are now trying to determine what caused the blaze.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Fairview RCMP at 780-835-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Bluesky is about 125 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.