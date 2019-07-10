A man’s body was discovered in a field in Strathcona County Wednesday.

RCMP said the body was found shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 21.

Officers from Strathcona County and members of the Edmonton Major Crimes Section have contained the area.

Mounties said the circumstances surrounding the man's death have not yet been determined, but they believe there is no risk to public safety.