Edmonton

    • Man's death after police interaction under investigation: EPS

    Shaske Crescent in South Terwillegar. (Source: Google Street View) Shaske Crescent in South Terwillegar. (Source: Google Street View)

    Alberta's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in police custody.

    On Sept. 20 around 1 a.m., Edmonton police were called to Shaske Crescent in South Terwillegar.

    Officers say the man was reportedly acting erratically and may have been impaired, "while swinging an ice chipper at the ground and at a passing vehicle."

    Police say they told the 46-year-old man to lie on the ground and put down the ice chipper, and he complied.

    While he was handcuffed on the ground, officers say he went into "medical distress."

    According to police, the man was given CPR until paramedics arrived and was then taken to the hospital where he remained.

    On Oct. 2, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was told the man had died in hospital.

    ASIRT has begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the actions of police in regard to the man's death. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News