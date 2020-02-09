Man's death in northeast 'suspicious': police
An EPS cruiser was observed in the area of 1060 McConachie Drive on Feb. 8, 2020.
EDMONTON -- Police are investigating a man's suspicious death in the McConachie neighbourhood.
On Saturday at approximately 11 p.m., patrol members responded to a weapons complaint at an apartment complex on McConachie Boulevard.
When they arrived, officers found a 32-year-old man's body inside a suite.
The file has been taken over by homicide section investigators.
One resident, Andrew Sprokkreeff, described the time around midnight as chaotic.
"It was about 11:30, 12 o'clock. There was a few guys with rifles on the corner there. A bunch of four or five vehicles in front of the building," Sprokkreeff recalled.
"It's scary, for sure. I mean, nobody really knew what was going on and a lot of the neighbours were awake and we were all confused."
He spent the night with a friend after police wouldn't let him back in the building.
"We've been considering moving anyways, actually, so probably move shortly."
Edmonton Police Service would not confirm any information about a suspect, but did tell CTV News Edmonton it does not appear there is any risk to the public.
An autopsy has yet to be scheduled by the Edmonton Medical Examiner's Office.