Man’s death in Old Strathcona apartment deemed homicide: Edmonton police

A man’s death in an Old Strathcona apartment early Tuesday has been deemed a homicide, say Edmonton police.

Following an autopsy on Jason Moch, the Edmonton Medical Examiner determined on Wednesday the 38-year-old died of a gunshot wound, according to a media release from the Edmonton Police Service.

Patrol officers were called to a weapons complaint at 2 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment building at 83 Avenue and 101 Street, where they found Moch with serious injuries.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Moch also went by the names 'Eric' and 'Mocha,' police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the crime to contact police immediately at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.