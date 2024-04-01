Man's death in Red Deer while in RCMP custody under investigation

The Sunday death of a man in Red Deer that came nearly a week after he was being jailed by police is under investigation.

In a media release on Monday, Red Deer RCMP said they received notification that a man they had arrested on March 25 and transported to their detachment died in hospital from his injuries.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the circumstances leading to the man's death.

RCMP said officers were sent to a 50 Avenue home at 10:56 p.m. on March 25 to answer complaints of a man acting erratically and running into a road. There, officers arrested the man and took him to the RCMP detachment, where while lodging him into the cells, they said he appeared to be in medical distress.

Paramedics were called to the scene, found the man unresponsive, used life-saving measures on him and took him to Red Deer Regional Hospital.

The RCMP said its training, policy, police response, and the member’s duty status will be subject to review.