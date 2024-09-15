EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man's death in river valley suspicious: EPS

    The path near Nellie McClung park can be seen in this photo from 2022. (Google Street View/Eugene Chan) The path near Nellie McClung park can be seen in this photo from 2022. (Google Street View/Eugene Chan)
    A man is dead after being found seriously injured in the river valley in south-central Edmonton on Saturday.

    Police said the man was found by pedestrians on 100 Street and 91 Avenue near Nellie McClung Park around 9 a.m.

    Paramedics were called, but the man died.

    Police believe his death is suspicious, and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

    An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

    No other details about the man's death have been released. 

