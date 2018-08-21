Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man’s disappearance in Mill Woods ‘out of character’: EPS
Buta Singh Mann, 51, went missing in southeast Edmonton on Monday, August 20, 2018. (Supplied)
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 6:57PM MDT
Edmonton police have asked the public to help them locate a 51-year-old man who disappeared in Mill Woods Monday morning.
Buta Singh Mann was last seen as he left a home in the area of 21 Avenue and 42 Street in Mill Woods at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Mann routinely walks from the family home to the nearby Gurdwara—a Sikh place of worship—at 2606 Mill Woods Road.
The 51-year-old arrived in Edmonton a month ago from India and does not speak English, police said. He doesn’t have money or a cellphone.
EPS said his disappearance is out of character.
Anyone with information about Mann’s disappearance is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.