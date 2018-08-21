Edmonton police have asked the public to help them locate a 51-year-old man who disappeared in Mill Woods Monday morning.

Buta Singh Mann was last seen as he left a home in the area of 21 Avenue and 42 Street in Mill Woods at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Mann routinely walks from the family home to the nearby Gurdwara—a Sikh place of worship—at 2606 Mill Woods Road.

The 51-year-old arrived in Edmonton a month ago from India and does not speak English, police said. He doesn’t have money or a cellphone.

EPS said his disappearance is out of character.

Anyone with information about Mann’s disappearance is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.