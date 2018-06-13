The man charged after more than a dozen memorial plaques were stolen from pedestals in the Griesbach neighbourhood and then destroyed, has been convicted in an Edmonton courtroom.

Romello Joseph Woolf, 46, was arrested August 8, 2017. He was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.

The charges stemmed from reports that arose in late July 2017, after a number of memorial plaques were stolen from pedestals in the Griesbach neighbourhood.

At the time, police said media coverage led a local scrap metal dealer to call EPS after staff recognized the plaques. Police later said investigators managed to recover a total of 18 plaques. Fifteen of those were unsalvageable, the other three were damaged but intact.

On Wednesday, Woolf was sentenced to eight months behind bars for the charge of possession of stolen property, and three months behind bars for the fraud charge.

A charge of theft over $5,000 was withdrawn.