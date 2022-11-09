Man seriously hurt after rear-ending semi on Anthony Henday Drive

A northwest portion of Anthony Henday Drive is closed Wednesday morning due to a serious crash.

Around 1 a.m., a pick-up driver rear-ended a slow-moving semi in the eastbound lanes of the Henday at the Campbell Road bridge, police say.

The 33-year-old pick-up driver was taken to hospital with injuries that police described as serious but not life threatening.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Traffic was still being detoured from the area as of 5 a.m.