EDMONTON -- A man has serious injuries after being ejected from his vehicle in a Tuesday morning crash.

According to police, officers arrived at 97 Street and Yellowhead Trail to find a man on the roadway and a sedan on fire.

They believe the man, who was alone in the vehicle, was driving east on Yellowhead Trail and hit a median while exiting onto 97 Street.

He is still in hospital.

The Major Collision Investigation Section is investigating.

The area was closed to commuters for several hours Tuesday morning, but has since reopened.