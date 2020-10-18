EDMONTON -- Police are searching for witnesses after a man was found on a street suffering from serious injuries Saturday night.

Police say at approximately 10:40 p.m. members responded to a report of a seriously injured man who had been found in the street by passers-by in the area of 109 Ave. and 98 St.

The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with a serious injury caused by a weapon, where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Police won’t say how the man was injured or what the nature of the complaint was.

Police are looking for any witnesses to the assault or the events leading up to it to call 780-423-4567 or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.