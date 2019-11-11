EDMONTON -- Edmonton Police Service is investigating a reported second shooting on Monday in the northeast quadrant of the city.

EPS confirmed it is investigating an alleged shooting that happened around 2:40 p.m. near the area of 88 Street and 128 Avenue.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that "appeared to be inflicted by a firearm," a police spokesperson said.

Officers are investigating.

Later in the evening, police were also on scene at an apartment complex at 7010 149 Avenue, searching for a shooter after a man was injured there.

"At this time, there are no indications this incident (on 128 Avenue) is related to the other incident currently taking place in the area of 149 Avenue and 72 Street," police said.