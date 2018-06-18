Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man seriously injured in assault, RCMP seeking four suspects
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 2:33PM MDT
Police west of Edmonton are investigating after a man was seriously injured early Sunday morning.
RCMP said at about 4 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area of Maple Street and Miller Avenue in Spruce Grove after a 24-year-old man was badly assaulted.
It’s believed four male suspects assaulted the man, and he didn’t know them.
The suspects were described as:
|
Male suspect #1:
|
|
Male suspect #2:
|
|
Male suspect #3:
|
|
Male suspect #4:
|
It’s believed one of the suspects was riding a white BMX-style bicycle.
Cst. Megan Purton with Spruce Grove/Stony Plain/Enoch RCMP told CTV News the incident took place while it was dark outside, so identifying features were limited.
Purton also confirmed weapons, a longboard and a pool cue, were reportedly used in the attack. Investigators have not recovered the alleged weapons.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward and provide a statement. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to stop by the RCMP detachment in person, or call 780-968-7200.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).