    • Man seriously injured in north Edmonton assault, 1 arrested

    A man is in custody after another man was seriously injured in north Edmonton on Monday.

    Police responded to a report of an assault at 129 Avenue and 85 Street just before 9 a.m. and found a 35-year-old seriously injured.

    The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Edmonton Police Service said.

    A 37-year-old was arrested on scene.

    Police are investigating and do not believe the assault was random.

