Man shot and killed after fight at Sunchild First Nation gas station

A man was shot and killed on Sunchild First Nation Sunday morning.

RCMP say the man was at the Sunchild First Nation gas station around 8:30 a.m. when he and another person got into a "verbal altercation."

The fight escalated, Mounties say, and the man was shot. He died at the scene.

The shooter left the station in what was described as a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

RCMP have not been able to find a link between the shooter and the victim. The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

"We would like to assure the public that we are taking this investigation very seriously and have deployed additional officers to both efficiently investigate this crime and increase our visibility in the community to deter future incidents," Mounties said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.tipsubmit.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

The Sunchild First Nation is around 63 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.