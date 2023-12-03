Man shot and killed after fight at Sunchild First Nation gas station
A man was shot and killed on Sunchild First Nation Sunday morning.
RCMP say the man was at the Sunchild First Nation gas station around 8:30 a.m. when he and another person got into a "verbal altercation."
The fight escalated, Mounties say, and the man was shot. He died at the scene.
The shooter left the station in what was described as a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
RCMP have not been able to find a link between the shooter and the victim. The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.
"We would like to assure the public that we are taking this investigation very seriously and have deployed additional officers to both efficiently investigate this crime and increase our visibility in the community to deter future incidents," Mounties said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881.
Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.tipsubmit.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
The Sunchild First Nation is around 63 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another inmate dead at notoriously harsh Newfoundland jail, officials confirm
An inmate has died at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in Newfoundland, one of the oldest operating provincial jails in the country, officials with the provincial Justice Department confirmed.
This Canadian couple used surrogacy to have a child. Here's what they want you to know
Families that need help conceiving a child are met with financial burdens that should be covered through government health care and insurance, advocates say.
Renowned Quebec entrepreneur, partner reported dead in Caribbean
Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his spouse Dominique Marchand have died in their adopted home of Dominica, in the Caribbean, a source has confirmed.
Ships face Houthi-claimed attack in Red Sea as officials say a U.S. warship also fires in self-defence
Commercial ships came under attack Sunday by drones and missiles in the Red Sea and a U.S. warship there opened fire in self-defence as part of an hourslong assault claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, officials said.
Fatal stabbing of German tourist by suspected radical puts sharp focus on Paris Olympics
A bloodstain by a bridge over the Seine river was the only remaining sign on Sunday of a fatal knife attack 12 hours earlier on a German tourist, allegedly carried out by a young man under watch for suspected Islamic radicalization.
Venezuelans vote in referendum over large swath of territory under dispute with Guyana
Venezuelans are voting in a referendum Sunday to supposedly decide the future of a large swath of neighboring Guyana that their government claims ownership of, arguing the territory was stolen when a north-south border was drawn more than a century ago.
Israel says military offensive in crowded southern Gaza will be 'no less strength' than in the north
The Israeli military said Sunday its ground offensive had expanded to every part of Gaza, and it ordered more evacuations in the crowded south while vowing that operations there against Hamas would be 'no less strength' than its shattering ones in the north.
Kyiv investigates allegations Russian forces shot surrendering Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian officials on Sunday launched an investigation into allegations that Russian forces killed surrendering Ukrainian soldiers -- a war crime if confirmed -- after grainy footage on social media appeared to show two uniformed men being shot at close range after emerging from a dugout.
1 in 12 hospitals around the world at risk of shutting down because of extreme weather events, report warns
One in 12 hospitals around the world are at risk of total or partial shutdown from extreme weather events by the end of the century if countries fail to curb fossil fuel emissions, a new report warns.
Calgary
-
Man shot and killed after fight at Sunchild First Nation gas station
A man was shot to death Sunday morning at the Sunchild First Nation gas station.
-
Ground broken on construction of new U of C veterinarian medicine facilities
The University of Calgary is receiving more provincial funding for its new veterinary medicine facilities.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance in search for Amanda Mary Hunt
Calgary police are asking for help finding a woman missing for almost a month.
Saskatoon
-
'Screaming for help': Saskatoon man injured saving family from dog attack
An evening stroll for a Saskatoon man and his three children quickly turned violent, when two Pit bull dogs aggressively approached and attacked them on Wednesday in the Holiday Park neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon man faces murder charge after violent incident
A 23-year-old Saskatoon man faces a second-degree murder charge following a violent incident in a parking lot on 20th Street on Saturday.
-
Sask. coroner investigating after 34-year-old man found dead in provincial jail cell
The coroner is investigating after a 34-year-old man was found dead in his cell at the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre on Saturday.
Regina
-
Pats snap 6 game losing streak, gain first win of season against Broncos
The Regina Pats gained their first win of the season against the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday, officially snapping a six game losing streak, and reporting a successful teddy bear toss on top of it.
-
'Every tool at our disposal': Lawyers submit amended application to challenge Sask. pronoun legislation
LGBTQ2S+ advocates are not backing down in their legal fight against the Sask. Party’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, submitting an amended application against the legislation on Friday evening.
-
'Full variety': Regina Farmers' Market going big for month of December
For the month of December, the Regina Farmers’ Market is hosting the biggest indoor market in its nearly 50-year history.
Atlantic
-
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon nets over $600,000 for children in need
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon continued its Maritime traditions on Saturday, showcasing various Maritime talents throughout the seven-hour show.
-
Weather statements issued ahead of Sunday night and Monday snowfall
A low pressure system exiting the northeastern United States and then passing by the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia will bring a mix of snow and rain to the region Sunday night and Monday.
-
New Brunswick market brings another reason to support local
Two vendors at Saturday’s Christmas craft and bake sale in Salisbury, New Brunswick brought forward some extra holiday cheer and another reason to support local.
Toronto
-
What's Ontario's winter forecast this year? Here's what you need to know
Winter is coming, but what will that look like in Ontario? Well, El Niño could bring on a milder season than usual this year.
-
This Canadian couple used surrogacy to have a child. Here's what they want you to know
Families that need help conceiving a child are met with financial burdens that should be covered through government health care and insurance, advocates say.
-
Police search for suspects, witnesses following Gardiner Expressway hit-and-run
Toronto police are searching for suspects following a hit-and-run on the Gardiner Expressway that left the road closed for several hours on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Renowned Quebec entrepreneur, partner reported dead in Caribbean
Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his spouse Dominique Marchand have died in their adopted home of Dominica, in the Caribbean, a source has confirmed.
-
Two dead, two injured in Quebec head-on highway collision
Two people have died, and two others were seriously injured in a head-on collision Saturday evening on Highway 50 between the towns of Lachute and Mirabel, Que.
-
Slovakia's Vlhova leads, Canada's Grenier 11th after first run in giant slalom
Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova posted the fastest time in the first run of a women's World Cup giant slalom event on Sunday at Mont-Tremblant. Vlhova, who won silver in giant slalom on Saturday, leads with a time of one minute 6.46 seconds.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Messy winter weather coming Ottawa's way this weekend
A messy mix of winter weather is about to hit Ottawa, with the potential to create serious traffic headaches Sunday and into Monday morning.
-
Councillor proposes transit fare freeze for OC Transpo riders in 2024
Council will vote Wednesday on the full 2024 city of Ottawa budget, including the Transit Services budget. The draft budget proposes increasing transit fares an average of 2.5 per cent next year.
-
Here's what you can buy in Ottawa for over $1 million in 10 neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for over $1 million in 10 neighbourhoods across Ottawa in December.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian and young child struck while crossing a Kitchener street
A Cambridge man and a young child were taken to hospital Saturday afternoon after being struck by an SUV while crossing a Kitchener street.
-
Arrest made in November sexual assault at a Kitchener mall: WRPS
A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in connection to a sexual assault police say happened at Fairview Park Mall last month.
-
Alleged victims speak out after a Waterloo, Ont. man posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of millions
Several women have come forward claiming they were victims of a romance scam by a Waterloo, Ont. man. Police believe he allegedly defrauded dozens of women out of more than $2 million over 15 years.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern students compete at FIRST Robotics competition in Sudbury
Students from five schools mostly in northeastern Ontario competed in a robotics challenge after designing and building their own robot over the past three months.
-
Sudbury Wacky Wings owner ‘heartbroken’ restaurant being expropriated, vows to reopen
While he’s a big supporter of what the city has planned for downtown, the owner of Wacky Wings on Shaughnessy Street says he and his staff are “heartbroken” they are being forced out of their location.
-
What's Ontario's winter forecast this year? Here's what you need to know
Winter is coming, but what will that look like in Ontario? Well, El Niño could bring on a milder season than usual this year.
Winnipeg
-
'It's historic': Holiday open house returns to Manitoba Legislature
A long-standing holiday tradition returned to the Manitoba Legislature Saturday.
-
Chad Allan, founding member of Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 80
Celebrated musician Chad Allan, who carved a place in Canadian rock music history as co-founder of iconic bands the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. He was 80.
-
North End duplex complete loss after fire sends one to hospital
One person is recovering in hospital after an overnight blaze in the North End.
Vancouver
-
'Potent and impactful storm' on the way to B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island
Heavy rainfall is in store for much of southern B.C. starting Monday, when a “potent and impactful storm” is forecast to make landfall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
13-year-old boy and father targeted in Richmond double homicide, investigators say
Homicide investigators say the two people found dead inside a Richmond home Thursday night were father and son, and evidence gathered so far suggests they were targeted.
-
6-month ban, $2,000 penalty for Abbotsford dentist who admitted to improperly touching staff member
An Abbotsford dentist who was the subject of "extraordinary action to protect the public" earlier this year has reached a consent agreement with the BC College of Oral Health Professionals.
Vancouver Island
-
'Potent and impactful storm' on the way to B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island
Heavy rainfall is in store for much of southern B.C. starting Monday, when a “potent and impactful storm” is forecast to make landfall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Police seek 'dangerous' suspect after home invasion attempt on Vancouver Island
Mounties in Langford say they're looking for a suspect who "may be armed and is considered dangerous" after a home invasion that occurred late Friday afternoon.
-
13-year-old boy and father targeted in Richmond double homicide, investigators say
Homicide investigators say the two people found dead inside a Richmond home Thursday night were father and son, and evidence gathered so far suggests they were targeted.