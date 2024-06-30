Man shot and killed by police after crash near Fraser

A man was shot and killed by police Saturday night after a car crash in northeast Edmonton.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle rollover near 153 Avenue and Anthony Henday Drive.

Police said the 28-year-old man driving the car, who was suspected of being impaired, had reportedly left the scene of the crash on foot.

No information has been given on where police found the man, but when they did, officers said a "confrontation" took place.

One officer shot the man. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died.

No officers or other civilians were hurt.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been ordered to investigate the officers' actions around the shooting.