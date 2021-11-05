Man shot and killed in Edson, Alta., attempted robbery

EDMONTON -

A shooting during a robbery in Edson, Alta., on Thursday left one man dead and RCMP are still searching for the shooter.

RCMP responded to a shooting at a sports equipment store on 50 Street minutes before 5:30 p.m.

A male entered the business with a firearm and attempted to rob it, Mounties said. In the process, he shot and injured an employee in his 40s.

The employee was taken to hospital but died from his injuries, police said. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

Police say the shooter, who was unsuccessful in the robbery attempt, ditched the firearm and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The unoccupied vehicle was located "a short distance away," RCMP added.

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that the shooter remains at large. No description of him was given. The investigation into the robbery and shooting continues.

Kevin Zahara, Edson's mayor, said in a statement posted to social media on Friday that the community is deeply saddened to hear about the shooting.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family who are dealing with unbelievable grief following this tragic event," Zahara said. "In true Edson fashion, I know our community will rally around them and provide support any way we can.

"We ask that anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to contact the RCMP immediately.

Edson is approximately 201 kilometres west of Edmonton.