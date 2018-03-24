A man is in the hospital after he was shot in a west Edmonton store on Saturday morning.

Police responded to Lucky Aces, a clothing store on 156 Street and Stony Plain Road, at 11:23 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found an intoxicated man who thought he had been stabbed.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and the injury is thought not to be life-threatening, police said.

EPS believes there was an altercation inside the store, and officers are reviewing surveillance is interviewing witnesses.

There are no suspects at this time, police said.