Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 2:32PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 24, 2018 3:09PM MDT
A man is in the hospital after he was shot in a west Edmonton store on Saturday morning.
Police responded to Lucky Aces, a clothing store on 156 Street and Stony Plain Road, at 11:23 a.m.
Upon arrival, they found an intoxicated man who thought he had been stabbed.
The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and the injury is thought not to be life-threatening, police said.
EPS believes there was an altercation inside the store, and officers are reviewing surveillance is interviewing witnesses.
There are no suspects at this time, police said.