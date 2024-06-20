Man shot by officer at northeast Edmonton gas station had stun gun: ASIRT

Alberta's police watchdog is seeking witnesses to an officer-involved shooting in northeast Edmonton last month.

An on-duty Edmonton Police Service officer went to a Shell gas station at 9296 144 Avenue at 7:44 p.m. on May 25 to use the washroom when they were approached by a man.

The two had a conversation and the man pulled out a stun gun and went outside, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said.

The officer followed the man and asked him to stop and get on the ground.

"The man turned and moved quickly, reaching towards the officer," ASIRT said in a release.

"Moving backward, the officer drew their pistol and fired multiple rounds at the man."

The man was taken to hospital. At the time, EPS said he had sustained serious injuries.

A "prohibited weapon" was found on scene, ASIRT said.

ASIRT is investigating the shooting and looking for witnesses.

Anyone with video is also asked to call investigators at 780-644-1483.