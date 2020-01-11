EDMONTON -- The shooting of a man in a community northeast of Edmonton has prompted an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team confirmed Saturday morning it had been directed to look into an RCMP-involved shooting in Cold Lake which left one man with serious injuries.

According to Cold Lake RCMP, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning members were called to a break-and-enter in progress in an industrial area in Cold Lake South.

A Mountie already in the area went to the scene, and a confrontation occurred between the officer and two individuals in a car.

During the confrontation the member fired their service pistol.

The suspect vehicle stopped and the RCMP member along with another that had arrived on scene arrested both occupants in the vehicle.

The 26-year-old driver sustained a gunshot wound to his lower leg and was transported to hospital, treated and later released into police custody.

The 46-year-old female passenger was not injured and remains in police custody.

The Director of Law Enforcement has been notified and ASIRT will be investigating.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate a Cold Lake @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight and resulted in serious injury to one man. Details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) January 11, 2020

The marked police vehicle was equipped with Watchguard in-car video recording system, which was rolling at the time.