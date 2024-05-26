Man shot by police officer outside northeast Edmonton gas station Saturday night

A man was shot and seriously injured by a police officer outside a gas station in northeast Edmonton Saturday night.

Police say the officer, on duty and in uniform, reportedly found a man with a weapon outside a gas station near 93 Street and 144 Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

According to police, a "confrontation occurred" and the officer shot the man.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remained there Sunday.

No officers were hurt in the interaction. Police said a "suspected" conducted energy weapon (CEW) was found at the scene.