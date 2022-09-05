Man shot in Castle Downs Monday morning

A man was shot early Monday morning at a restaurant in Castle Downs.

Police responded to the Sahara Mediterranean Restaurant to reports of a shooting in progress around 12:30 a.m.

Officers say multiple shots were fired inside and outside of the restaurant on 108 Street and Castle Downs Road, hitting one man.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He remains in stable condition.

Officers said the shooter left the scene before police arrived.

Another shooting was reported to police overnight, near 115 Street and 153 Avenue, but no details have been released. EPS do not believe the two shootings to be related.