EDMONTON -- A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious and possibly life-threatening condition after he was shot in the chest in Drayton Valley Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported to 911 at 8:42 a.m. after the man was shot in what police are calling an "isolated incident."

STARS confirmed it transported the victim to Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

Police are still searching for the shooter or shooters.

Police say they're looking for a vehicle linked to the shooting described by witnesses as a black, older model Ford or Chevrolet pick-up truck with an extended cab that was spotted fleeing the scene. The truck has a white and red decal on the rear window that may be a maple leaf.

Police say there appeared to be more than one person in the truck and they're believed to be in possession of a firearm and shouldn't be approached.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to call police at 780-542-4456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Frank Maddock High School reported that it, Evergreen Elementary School and Aurora Elementary School were put into a hold and secure due to a "critical" police incident that happened near St. Anthony School on 43 Street.

In a Facebook post, the high school said no students or staff were involved in the incident and the hold and secure has been lifted after RCMP gave the all-clear.