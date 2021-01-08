Advertisement
Man shot in downtown home Thursday night, police searching for shooter
Published Friday, January 8, 2021 3:36PM MST
Edmonton Police Service. (File)
EDMONTON -- A man is in hospital after he was shot in a downtown home Thursday night, the Edmonton Police Service said.
A person went into a home in the area of 93 Street and 105 Avenue just before 11 p.m., shot a 59-year-old man and fled on foot, EPS said.
The man sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation.