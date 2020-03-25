Man shot in Fort McMurray apartment has died from his injuries
Police have released a surveillance image of a man sought in a shooting that sent three men to hospital in Fort McMurray. (RCMP Handout)
EDMONTON -- A man shot in Fort McMurray last week has died from his injuries in what RCMP are calling a homicide.
The man was found with serious life-threatening injuries after he was found shot in an apartment on Lougheed Drive Sunday, March 15.
Two other men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Fort McMurray resident Hanad Mohamed.
They're also releasing a surveillance photo and video of the suspected shooter, who was believed to be wearing a mask to conceal their identity.
At the time, police said it did not appear to be a random incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.