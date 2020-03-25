EDMONTON -- A man shot in Fort McMurray last week has died from his injuries in what RCMP are calling a homicide.

The man was found with serious life-threatening injuries after he was found shot in an apartment on Lougheed Drive Sunday, March 15.

Two other men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Fort McMurray resident Hanad Mohamed.

They're also releasing a surveillance photo and video of the suspected shooter, who was believed to be wearing a mask to conceal their identity.

At the time, police said it did not appear to be a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.