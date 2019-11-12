EDMONTON -- A man sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound Monday is in stable condition, police say.

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says the shooting took place around 2:40 p.m. Monday, in the area of 128 Avenue and 88 Street.

The incident is still under investigation.

Another shooting at an apartment complex at 149 Avenue and 72 Street is unrelated, according to EPS.