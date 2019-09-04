Police say a man was shot near the overdose prevention site in downtown Red Deer Tuesday morning.

RCMP believe the victim was targeted in the 11 a.m. shooting.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating, and have asked those with information about the incident to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).