EDMONTON -- Police closed a major commuter road in Edmonton Thursday evening after a man turned up at a busy gas station with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man went to the Domo on St Albert Trail for help around 6 p.m.

An EPS Inspector told CTV News Edmonton at the scene that the victim was expected to survive.

Patrol officers closed St. Albert Trail north of the 118 Avenue traffic circle while a tactical team searched a nearby house for suspects.

Traffic was re-routed from the area with St. Albert Trail being completely closed north of 118 Avenue for several hours.

Police didn’t believe anyone else was injured, but they were still clearing the scene.

Carolin Maran, EPS spokesperson, told CTV News Edmonton that police were on scene responding to a "weapons complaint" in the Sherbrooke neighbourhood in the area of 119 Street and St. Albert Trail.

“Citizens are asked to avoid the area for the time being,” Maran said.

EPS said further information would be provided at a later time.

CTV News Edmonton observed tactical officers leaving the area after 7:10 p.m.

More to come...