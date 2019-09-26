EDMONTON – Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a teenage girl on an Edmonton bus one week ago.

Around 10 a.m. on Sept. 18, the teenager got on the Route #3 Cromdale bus at 101 Street and 107 Avenue.

She told police she noticed an older man staring at her for several minutes, and then later that he had exposed his genitals.

The teen got off at the next stop and reported the incident.

Those with information about the man's identity or location are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.