Man stabbed at north Edmonton store, another arrested with help of witnesses

A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition Wednesday afternoon following a stabbing at a north Edmonton grocery store.

Police were called to the H&W Produce on Victoria Trail and 140 Avenue at 4:20 p.m.

"Officers located an adult male complainant lying on the floor of the business with what appeared to be a stab wound," said Scott Pattison from Edmonton Police Service.

"It was reported to police that an adult male suspect had stabbed the male complainant, before fleeing the store on foot."

Paramedics took the victim to hospital.

A suspect was arrested nearby, police said, after witnesses led officers to him.

It was not immediately clear if the victim and his attacker knew each other or not, Pattison said.

Charges were pending but had not yet been laid.