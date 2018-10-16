

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man in Red Deer was stabbed in the hand after he confronted a suspicious male in the restaurant bathroom.

The victim told police he confronted his assailant about “suspicious behavior.” The suspect then reportedly took out a knife and swung at him, cutting the victim on the hand.

The victim was treated at hospital for a non-serious injury and released.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male and was seen with a black backpack.

Red Deer RCMP are asking individuals with information about the incident to call 403-343-5575, or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.

Those who submit information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.