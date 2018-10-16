Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man stabbed at Red Deer restaurant
Red Deer RCMP are asking for help in identifying the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in a Red Deer restaurant. Submitted.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 12:56PM MDT
A man in Red Deer was stabbed in the hand after he confronted a suspicious male in the restaurant bathroom.
The victim told police he confronted his assailant about “suspicious behavior.” The suspect then reportedly took out a knife and swung at him, cutting the victim on the hand.
The victim was treated at hospital for a non-serious injury and released.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male and was seen with a black backpack.
Red Deer RCMP are asking individuals with information about the incident to call 403-343-5575, or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.
Those who submit information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.