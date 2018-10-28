

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





After being found in southwest Edmonton with a knife wound, a man is in the hospital and being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

EPS said officers were called to 101 Avenue and 158 Street at 9:43 p.m., where they found the man outside.

He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. The victim’s current condition is unknown.

Police held the scene for several hours in case the suspect was inside. No one is in custody.